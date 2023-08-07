2024 Kia Sonet facelift spied on test in India: Launch soon?

The upcoming 2024 Kia Sonet facelift has been spotted on test in India for the first time ever. This sub-compact SUV will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

Kia India is gearing up to introduce the facelifted version of the Sonet sub-compact SUV. The new 2024 Kia Sonet facelift is expected to make its market debut early next year. Ahead of its official launch, a camouflaged test mule of the updated Sonet has been spotted on test in India for the first time ever. Here’s what to expect from this sub-compact SUV.

2024 Kia Sonet: Design and features

With a mid-life update, the Sonet will get significant changes inside and out. The front fascia will sport a new grille, updated headlamps and refreshed bumpers. Kia will also update the design of Sonet’s alloy wheels along with a minor nip and tuck at the rear. While its interior hasn’t been spotted yet, it is expected to get even more features than the current model.

2024 Kia Sonet: Engine and gearbox

Kia India is likely to carry forward the powertrain options of the current Sonet to the upcoming facelifted model. It will get an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There will be multiple transmission options on offer.

2024 Kia Sonet: Price and rivals

The Kia Sonet is currently priced from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming facelifted model to charge a slight premium over the current prices. The facelifted 2024 Kia Sonet is expected to be launched in India early next year and will directly rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc.

Image Credits: MotorBeam