2024 Jeep Wrangler revealed at New York Auto Show: New face, same engines

Jeep has taken the wraps off the facelifted Wrangler at the 2023 New York Auto Show. The fourth-generation Wrangler first made its debut back in 2017 and it has now got a mid-life update. The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler boasts a revamped design and new features. However, the powertrain options of the SUV remain unchanged.

2024 Jeep Wrangler: Design and features

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets an updated front fascia with a revised iconic seven-slat signature grille that is now smaller in size. It sports an all-LED lighting system and the rear profile gets minor styling tweaks. In terms of features, the Wrangler gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Jeep’s Uconnect 5 system, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), etc.

2024 Jeep Wrangler: Engine and gearbox

Globally, the Jeep Wrangler will be available with four engine options. It gets a 375 bhp 2.0-litre PHEV, a 270 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, a 285 bhp 3.6-litre V6 and a 470 bhp 6.4-litre V8 engine. All of them come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, save for the V6 motor that gets the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Wrangler is known for its off-roading prowess and gets a host of equipment along with a massive 327 mm ground clearance.

2024 Jeep Wrangler: Coming to India?

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has been unveiled for the American market. It will go on sale in the USA in the second half of 2023, followed by other countries in 2024. While its India launch timeline hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s likely to be brought to our shores sometime next year. Currently, the Jeep Wrangler is priced in India from Rs 59.05 lakh to Rs 63.05 lakh, ex-showroom.

