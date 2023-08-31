2024 Hyundai Elantra lineup revealed for North American market

New Hyundai Elantra and Elantra N launched for the North American market and the sedan sees numerous changes and a new engine option.

Hyundai has launched the new Elantra lineup for the North American market, which will go on sale this fall. The Elantra lineup, which includes the Elantra and the Elantra N, has received significant exterior, interior, and mechanical updates, including a new engine specifically designed for the Elantra N.

José Muñoz, president and Global COO of Hyundai said that Hyundai is committed towards making sedans as part of its lineup when numerous carmakers have dropped the segment.

2024 Hyundai Elantra

The new Hyundai Elantra gets a sleeker front with thinner DRLs that are connected, a new two-piece grille, and new front fenders that give the Elantra a wider stance. Towards the rear, it gets a diffuser with a wide U-shaped silver element. The new Elantra can be had with 15,16, 17, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Elantra gets soft touch material on various parts, a 4.2-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Bose speakers, connected car tech and more. On the safety front, the sedan gets side airbags for the rear along with a seat belt reminder, and steering wheel haptic feedback as standard across trims for certain warnings.

2024 Hyundai Elantra N

Being the sportier version of the sedan, the Elantra N gets a similar design but sportier elements such as a black grille with the ‘N’ logo, side sills, rear spoiler, 19-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips, and sport bucket seats. The infotainment system and the instrument cluster are the same as the standard Elantra.

Hyundai has tweaked the way the Elantra N drives and handles by reinforcing the engine mounts, tweaked suspension and ESC, a new steering gearbox yoke with joint friction reduction for improved steering precision, and new tyre pressure to balance the load on the axles.

2024 Hyundai Elantra engine specifications

Hyundai has not revealed power figures for the engines, however, the new Elantra and the Elantra N can be had with a 2.0-litre engine, 2.0-litre turbo engine, 1.6-litre turbo engine, and 1.6-litre hybrid electric powertrain. Hyundai claims that the new 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit was specifically designed for the Elantra N.