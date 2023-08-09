scorecardresearch

2024 BMW 5 series LWB, i5 make China debut: Coming to India?

This premium sedan will get 31.1-inch theatre screen for the rear seat. Here’s what the chinese customers can expect from the new BMW 5 series family.

Written by Anubhuti Jain
BMW i5
BMW is all geared up to launch the fourth-generation version of the BMW 5 Series sedan and the all-new i5 in China.

BMW is all geared up to launch the fourth-generation version of the BMW 5 Series sedan and the all-new i5 in China. After launching the new 5 series in the North America and Eurpoean markets, BMW has now turned its wheels to debut the new LWB version of this sedan for the Chinese market. As a result of the BMW-Brilliance joint venture, these cars will be assembled in Dodang plant in Shenyang. 

BMW i5
it will get a 31.1-inch panoramic display which comes with 8K resolution and 5G connectivity.

BMW has added some exclusive features to the new 5 series. It sports an extended wheelbase and owing to its increased length, the passengers sitting at the back will get more legroom. Along with that, it will get a 31.1-inch panoramic display which comes with 8K resolution and 5G connectivity. This feature has been borrowed from the range-topping 7 series. To add to the list of features, BMW provides four-zone automatic climate control and Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system. 

BMW i5
It sports an extended wheelbase and owing to its increased length,
The China-spec model’s exterior has got a makeover as well. It comes with an innovative lighting system, the BMW’s hallmark twin headlights and contour lights on radiator grille lighting gets a modern touch. The new 5 series sedan and i5 gets illuminated “5” as standard. While charging i5 pulses in light blue, 5 series which has a combustion engine the number lights up in white colour. 

BMW
BMW provides four-zone automatic climate control and Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system.

BMW 5 series sedan will come with upgraded level of the “QuickSelect” which provides smart interaction between the driver and car. The LWB version of the BMW 5 Series will go on sale in China first. While the company has not yet confirmed the launch timeline, the long-wheelbase version of the BMW 5 Series is expected to make its India debut in 2024.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 18:01 IST
