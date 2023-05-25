2024 BMW 5 Series, i5 make global debut: India launch next year

The new-generation BMW 5 Series and its all-electric version, the i5, have made their global debut. These premium mid-size sedans are expected to be launched in India next year.

BMW has taken the wraps off the all-new eighth-generation 5 Series. Along with the ICE version with multiple powertrain options, the company has also revealed the all-electric i5 just like the i7 is for the flagship BMW 7 Series. The all-new BMW 5 Series (codenamed G60) will be launched in the global markets in October this year while the India launch is expected in 2024.

2024 BMW 5 Series, i5: Design and features

In terms of design, the new-gen BMW 5 Series is an evolution of the previous-gen car and it doesn’t get radical styling, unlike some other latest Bimmers. This sedan is now longer in size and features all-LED headlamps along with sporty bumpers. On the inside, the 5 Series gets twin screens (one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system with iDrive 8.5) and a fully vegan interior as standard.

2024 BMW 5 Series, i5: Engine and gearbox

The all-electric BMW i5 is offered in two variants: M60 xDrive and eDrive 40. They develop 592 bhp & 335 bhp and are claimed to offer a driving range of up to 516 & 582 km per charge respectively. The ICE version of the 5 Series will be available with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with a mild-hybrid system. BMW will also introduce some new variants of these sedans next year.

2024 BMW 5 Series, i5: Price and competition

BMW 5 Series is currently priced in India from Rs 65.40 lakh to Rs 68.90 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the new-generation model to make its India debut sometime in 2024 with a long-wheelbase body style and charge a slight premium over the current prices. The BMW 5 Series will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Jaguar XF, Audi A6, etc.

