2024 Audi Q8 facelift debuts at the Munich Motor Show

Unveiled last year, Q8 e-tron and Q8 facelift both sit on the Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform.

Audi Q8 facelift breaks cover at the ongoing Munich motor show. Five years after Q8 went on sale it gets a cosmetic makeover along with new tech and features.

Are you getting confused between the Q8 and the Q8 e-tron? Unveiled last year, Q8 e-tron and Q8 facelift both sit on the Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform. But the 2024 Q8 is the facelift of the 2018 model which competed with the SUVs from BMW and Mercedes Benz. while the Q8 e-tron is the facelift of Audi’s first EV.

Audi Q8: Exterior

The headlight units consist of digital daytime running lights which constitute 24 LEDs.

The cosmetic updates are given to the headlights, bumper, and grille parts. The new headlights are an addition to the Q8, and Audi gives an HD Matrix LED unit. A laser is placed as a high beam, the headlight units consist of digital daytime running lights which constitute 24 LEDs. One can select from the offered light signatures.



The grille continues to be a trapezoidal unit, the only changes are the new octagonal apertures and ‘L’ shaped inserts which are quite prominent on the SQ8 version. The rear gets digital OLED rear lights, one can select from four light designs that work in concurrence with the headlights. With 5 new wheel designs the new Audi gets a 2D logo.

Audi Q8: Interiors and features

Audi added an app store to the Q8 which has listed third-party music.

The new Q8’s interior is identical to its predecessor, the only style update is the seat upholstery with different stitching and color schemes.



Expanding its features, Audi added an app store to the Q8 which has listed third-party music. Driver assistance systems have been improvised with 360-degree cameras along with a virtual cockpit displaying lane change and other warnings.

Audi Q8: Engine and gearbox

The Audi Q8 facelift gets a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine which churns out 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The coupe SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds, attaining a top speed of 250 kmph.



Some markets are likely to get the 3.0-litre diesel engine which churns 228 bhp and 500 Nm on the 45 TDI trim. On the other hand, the 50 TDI which uses the same motor produces 286 hp and 600 Nm torque.



Audi Q8 likely to come to India

The Audi Q8 facelift and SQ8 facelift will arrive in Europe later this year. The SUVs can debut in the Indian market next year adding to Audi’s latest launches such as the Q8 e-tron SUV and Sportback last month.