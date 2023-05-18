2023 Volkswagen Tiguan launched in India: Priced at Rs 34.69 lakh

Volkswagen India has introduced the updated Tiguan SUV with enhanced features. The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan has been launched in India at Rs 34.69 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this German carmaker’s flagship offering for the Indian market.
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan: What’s new?
The new Volkswagen Tiguan gets dual-tone Storm Grey interiors along with a wireless phone charging pad. It is now also equipped with Park Assist while the other safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS, ESC, anti-slip regulation, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, TPMS, three-point seat belts, ISOFIX child seat mounts and driver alert systems.
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan: Engine and gearbox
Powering the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This TSI engine is now BS6 phase 2 and RDE norms compliant. It comes mated to a 7-speed DSG and gets Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as well.
Here’s what the company said:
Commenting on the launch, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the updated Tiguan, we are offering our customers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety and class-leading features. We are certain the enhanced Tiguan will attract many more Indian customers to the Volkswagen family enabling them to experience & enjoy our flagship model.”
