2023 Volkswagen Tiguan launched in India: Priced at Rs 34.69 lakh

The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan has been launched in India at Rs 34.69 lakh, ex-showroom. It has got some new features and will rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, etc.

Volkswagen India has introduced the updated Tiguan SUV with enhanced features. The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan has been launched in India at Rs 34.69 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this German carmaker’s flagship offering for the Indian market.

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan: What’s new?

The new Volkswagen Tiguan gets dual-tone Storm Grey interiors along with a wireless phone charging pad. It is now also equipped with Park Assist while the other safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS, ESC, anti-slip regulation, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, TPMS, three-point seat belts, ISOFIX child seat mounts and driver alert systems.

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This TSI engine is now BS6 phase 2 and RDE norms compliant. It comes mated to a 7-speed DSG and gets Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as well.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the updated Tiguan, we are offering our customers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety and class-leading features. We are certain the enhanced Tiguan will attract many more Indian customers to the Volkswagen family enabling them to experience & enjoy our flagship model.”

