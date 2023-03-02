2023 Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus gets ventilated seats: Price, features

Priced at Rs 18.96 lakh, the updated Taigun GT Plus will be sold alongside the non-ventilated trim available at Rs 18.71 lakh.

Timing is everything before the summer goes into overdrive mode, Volkswagen India has updated the Taigun with front-ventilated seats. The new GT Plus trim is priced at Rs 18.96 lakh, ex-showroom, making it Rs 25,000 costlier than the current GT Plus. Previously, only the Taigun’s 1-litre Topline variant came with front-ventilated seats and leather upholstery. This feature is available in both the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed torque converter automatic versions.

2023 Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus: Features

Finally, the top-of-the-line GT Plus comes equipped with front-ventilated seats. Volkswagen will continue to sell the non-ventilated seats GT Plus trim which is priced at Rs 18.71 lakh, ex-showroom. With the new ventilated seats, the Taigun squares against its rivals which also have the same feature as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The updated Taigun will sport new leatherette seat upholstery with red stitching.

Apart from this, the new Taigun trim retains the features like GT badging, a 10-inch infotainment system along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, a rear camera with parking sensors, a 6-speaker sound system, sunroof and a lot more.

2023 Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus: Engine

The Taigun GT Plus retains the 147.5bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol powertrain with 250Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. According to Volkswagen, the motor returns a fuel economy of 17.88 kmpl. The 1.5-litre engine is equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and engine idle start/stop. The mid-size SUV also comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox, but it’s only available in the GT trim and claims a mileage of 18.47 kmpl.