scorecardresearch

2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.20 crore

The new Toyota Vellfire was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom). It is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 19.28 km/l.

Written by Anubhuti Jain
Toyota Vellfire
This luxury MPV has a hybrid powertrain with a 2.5 litre inline four-cylinder petrol-hybrid unit.

The highly anticipated new Toyota Vellfire has made it to Indian showrooms. Customers can choose between the two variants available: High Grade at a price of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom) and VIP at a price of Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom). It will be offered in three vibrant colours: Platinum Pearl White, Jet Black and Precious Metal.

New Toyota Vellfire: Powertrain and mileage 

This luxury MPV has a hybrid powertrain with a 2.5 litre inline four-cylinder petrol-hybrid unit. It produces 246 bhp and comes mated to e-CVT. It is a self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle (SHEV). It runs on dual power sources providing high fuel efficiency. The new Vellfire is claimed to have a mileage of 19.28 km/l.

New Toyota Vellfire gets a new look

The new Vellfire is based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform. Adding to the classic Vellfire design, it now has a big front grille resembling a Lexus.  It has got a newly eveloped 14-inch infotainment system. The second row comes with a detachable power control device with pre-set modes. The interior rightly caters to the comfort of the customers  as it has a large overhead console for passengers to control various features. 

Also Read
Toyota Vellfire
Adding to the classic Vellfire design, it now has a big front grille resembling a Lexus.

Here’s what the company said

Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Motor said, “Today marks a momentous milestone in our India journey as we introduce the All-New Vellfire, a symbol of Toyota’s class-leading technology, comfort and elegance. We are thrilled to present this masterpiece to the customers which represents the pinnacle of luxury, while embracing a greener future. This further reflects our relentless efforts, by adopting multiple pathways towards realizing ‘Carbon Neutrality’, and in line with the direction of the ‘Government of India’.”

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 14:15 IST
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS