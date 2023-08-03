2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.20 crore

The new Toyota Vellfire was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom). It is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 19.28 km/l.

The highly anticipated new Toyota Vellfire has made it to Indian showrooms. Customers can choose between the two variants available: High Grade at a price of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom) and VIP at a price of Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom). It will be offered in three vibrant colours: Platinum Pearl White, Jet Black and Precious Metal.

New Toyota Vellfire: Powertrain and mileage

This luxury MPV has a hybrid powertrain with a 2.5 litre inline four-cylinder petrol-hybrid unit. It produces 246 bhp and comes mated to e-CVT. It is a self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle (SHEV). It runs on dual power sources providing high fuel efficiency. The new Vellfire is claimed to have a mileage of 19.28 km/l.

New Toyota Vellfire gets a new look

The new Vellfire is based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform. Adding to the classic Vellfire design, it now has a big front grille resembling a Lexus. It has got a newly eveloped 14-inch infotainment system. The second row comes with a detachable power control device with pre-set modes. The interior rightly caters to the comfort of the customers as it has a large overhead console for passengers to control various features.

Here’s what the company said

Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Motor said, “Today marks a momentous milestone in our India journey as we introduce the All-New Vellfire, a symbol of Toyota’s class-leading technology, comfort and elegance. We are thrilled to present this masterpiece to the customers which represents the pinnacle of luxury, while embracing a greener future. This further reflects our relentless efforts, by adopting multiple pathways towards realizing ‘Carbon Neutrality’, and in line with the direction of the ‘Government of India’.”