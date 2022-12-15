2023 Toyota Prius to make US debut in January 2023

The new Toyota Prius Hybrid will make its debut in the US market in January 2023 with 6 variants to choose from.

Toyota had previously unveiled the 2023 Prius hybrid, redesigned to look sportier than ever. Now, the carmaker plans to introduce the new Prius in the US market next month, January 2023. The new Toyota Prius hybrid has seen a major update in design, its hybrid powertrain, and the list of features it offers.

New Toyota Prius hybrid design and platform

The latest Toyota Prius is based on the second-generation TNGA platform that allows the car’s centre of gravity to be lower and handle better. The new platform is also more rigid and allows for lower NVH levels inside the cabin.

The design has improved significantly and the new Prius looks much sportier than before. The front features a hammerhead shark-like design while towards the rear, the horizontally extended combination taillights complement the car’s overall design.

Exterior and interior features

The Prius’ interior is finished in black tones and gets an ‘island architecture’.

The new Prius Hybrid gets LED lighting all around and 19-inch wheels while MacPherson struts at the front and a double wishbone suspension setup at the rear take care of the ride quality. Inside, the cabin is spacious with what Toyota calls the ‘island architecture’.

A large 12.3-inch infotainment system takes centre stage with smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, and a wide range of connectivity options with Over The Air updates. The Prius also gets a digital instrument cluster right behind the steering wheel.

Optional extras include a JBL sound system for audio. Other comfort features include a glass roof, heated seats, an illuminated warning system, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition, lane tracing assist, and a host of other safety features to make the car safe for occupants and others.

2023 Toyota Prius hybrid engine specifications

The new engine is available as a self-charging hybrid or as a plug-in hybrid

The latest Prius gets two engine options, a self-charging hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. The self-charging variant is powered by a 1.8-litre engine or a 2.0-litre engine that makes 193 bhp, while the plug-in hybrid makes 220 bhp.

The hybrid powertrain is a 5th-generation system paired with a CVT gearbox. The transmission sends power to all four wheels, or the front wheels with three drive modes on offer: Normal, Eco, and Sport.

Variants and pricing

For the US market, Toyota will offer the Prius in six variants: LE, LE AWD, XLE, XLE AWD, Limited, and Limited AWD. Prices start from USD 27,450, which translates to ~Rs 22.72 lakh onwards.