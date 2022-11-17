2023 Toyota Prius HEV and PHEV breaks cover

All-new 2023 Toyota Prius unveiled. The new Prius will be available as a self-charging hybrid as well as a plug-in hybrid and features a new design built on the carmaker’s second-generation TNGA platform.

Japanese carmaker Toyota has unveiled the 2023 Prius HEV and PHEV with Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) models to launch later this year and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models to launch in 2023. Over the years, the Toyota Prius stood almost synonymous with the term ‘Hybrid’ and with the latest models, the carmaker is looking to carry that identity forward.

The new Toyota Prius is based on the second-generation TNGA platform that allows the car to have a lower centre of gravity, making it handle better. The new platform also offers more rigidity and improved quietness, while MacPherson struts at the front and a double wishbone setup at the rear take care of the ride quality.

The 2023 Prius looks sportier than before and features a simple yet sculpted body and gets a hammerhead shark-like design up front. Towards the rear, the combination taillights extend horizontally to the left and right. The 19-inch wheels further add to the sportiness of the vehicle.

Inside, the all-new Toyota Prius features what Toyota calls the ‘island architecture’ that offers a spacious interior with a cockpit that makes it easy to concentrate on driving. The inside gets black tones throughout and the instrument panel uses Toyota’s first illuminated warning system.

The hybrid gets the Toyota Safety Sense-linked feature which alerts the driver to detected objects through flashing lights before the audible warnings. Apart from this, Toyota offers a host of safety features to make the Prius a safe car for passengers, pedestrians, and the environment.

The 2023 Toyota Prius will be available as a self-charging hybrid or as a plug-in hybrid. The former gets either a 1.8-litre engine or a 2.0-litre engine that makes a peak power of 193 bhp and will feature an E-Four all-wheel-drive system. The latter’s engine makes 220 bhp while it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds.