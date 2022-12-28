2023 Toyota Innova HyCross launched: Priced from Rs 18.30 lakh

The all-new 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Kia Carnival, etc.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently unveiled the much-awaited Innova HyCross for the Indian market. Now, the company has revealed its official prices as well. The all-new 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium MPV’s variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Variant-wise prices

Petrol Variants:

Innova HyCross variants Price (ex-showroom) HyCross G-SLF [7S] Rs 18.30 lakh HyCross G-SLF [8S] Rs 18.35 lakh HyCross GX [7S] Rs 19.15 lakh HyCross GX [8S] Rs 19.20 lakh

Hybrid Variants:

Innova HyCross variants Price (ex-showroom) HyCross Hybrid VX [7S] Rs 24.01 lakh HyCross Hybrid VX [8S] Rs 24.06 lakh HyCross Hybrid ZX Rs 28.33 lakh HyCross Hybrid ZX(O) Rs 28.97 lakh

As one can see in the above tables, the regular petrol automatic variants of the Innova HyCross have been priced from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh. On the other hand, its petrol automatic variants with a strong hybrid system will retail from Rs 24.01 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Toyota Innova HyCross: Engine and gearbox

Toyota is offering the Innova HyCross with two petrol engines but there’s no diesel engine on offer. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other engine is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

Watch Video | Toyota Innova Hycross First Drive Review:

Toyota Innova HyCross: Availability and rivals

Toyota has already started accepting bookings for the new Innova HyCross. One can book this premium MPV for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and the deliveries are expected to commence in February next year. The Innova HyCross will take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Kia Carnival, etc.

