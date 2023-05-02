2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel launched: Check variant-wise prices here

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be sold alongside the Innova Hycross that is offered with petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has re-introduced the Innova Crysta diesel in the Indian market. The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Now available in a diesel-only avatar, the Innova Crysta gets a minor nip and tuck as well. Bookings for the same are already open and its variant-wise prices are mentioned below.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta: Variant-wise prices

Innova Crysta variant Price (ex-showroom) GX (7S) Rs 19.99 lakh GX (8S) Rs 19.99 lakh GX FLT (7S) Rs 19.99 lakh GX FLT (8S) Rs 19.99 lakh VX (7S) Rs 23.79 lakh VX FLT (7S) Rs 23.79 lakh VX FLT (8S) Rs 23.84 lakh VX (8S) Rs 23.84 lakh ZX (7S) Rs 25.43 lakh

The new Toyota Innova Crysta is offered in four trim levels: G, GX, VX and ZX. It is available for both fleet as well as private buyers. While the company hasn’t yet revealed the prices of the base G variant, the GX trim is priced from Rs 19.99 lakh. The top-spec ZX variant is available only for private buyers in a seven-seater avatar and is priced at Rs 25.43 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Toyota Innova Crysta: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta is a 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine that develops 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only and gets Eco and Power drive modes. The Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the new Toyota Innova Hycross that is offered with petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are happy to announce the pricing of top two grades of the New Innova Crysta Diesel, a vehicle which has been much appreciated in all its new avatars. With its tough and rugged front fascia, and a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, the New Innova Crysta is sure to carry forward the legacy of the renowned Innova.”

