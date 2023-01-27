2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel bookings open: Price reveal soon

The bookings for the new 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel are now officially open. This MPV’s prices will be announced soon and it will be sold alongside the all-new Innova HyCross.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has re-introduced the Innova Crysta diesel in the Indian market. The company has officially started accepting orders for the same. One can book it online on the company’s website or offline by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The prices of the new 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel will be announced soon.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta: What’s new?

The Innova Crysta has received a minor nip and tuck for the year 2023. It gets a revised front fascia with a re-designed grille and a muscular bumper. The foglamps have also been updated and it gets new chrome garnishing as well. The Toyota Innova Crysta will be offered in four variants: G, GX, VX and ZX, and the top-spec trim will come loaded with features.

Toyota Innova HyCross

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta is a 2.4-litre diesel engine that develops 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only and gets Eco and Power drive modes. The Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the Toyota Innova HyCross that is offered with petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The iconic Innova’s journey in India has been dotted with milestones since its launch in 2005. With both, the New Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross, now available for booking, across dealers and online, we are happy to say that our customers, who have aspired for their favorite Innova have a choice of multiple powertrains to enjoy their drive.”

