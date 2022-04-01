2023 Toyota GR Corolla breaks cover: Hottest 4-door hatch?

Toyota’s GR portfolio now sees another addition in the form of GR Corolla that will hit the showroom floors by the last quarter of this year.

Toyota GR Corolla is the Japanese brand’s new athletic hot hatchback. The world’s one of the highest-selling nameplates is now designed to offer spirited driving performance. The GR Corolla is slated to hit the showroom floors in the last quarter of this year. The fourth GR model in the company’s line-up will reach the Australian market first to join the GR portfolio with other models, namely GR Supra, GR86, and GR Yaris.

The Toyota GR Corolla looks mean with loud exterior changes. Highlights include new bumpers on both ends, redesigned alloy wheels, wider fenders, functional air vents, and more. However, the more enjoyable changes are done in the form of mechanical updates.

The GR Corolla’s bonnet hides the homologation-special 3-cylinder inter-cooled-turbo motor that displaces 1.5L of working volume. It is also seen on the GR Yaris. The power plant uses a triple-exhaust muffler with a valve mechanism to boast a peak power output of 295 bhp. Furthermore, the GR Corolla sports a GR-Four AWD mechanism that uses limited-slip differentials on both ends. For transmission duties, a 6-speed short-stroke gearbox is used.

GR engineers have also separated the 4WD mode and Drive mode to offer an uncluttered driving performance. For increased control around corners, pillow-ball bushings are used, along with enhanced springs and shock absorbers.

The body shell of the GR Corolla is claimed to be stronger than the regular Corolla. Reinforcements have been made with the help of additional braces between the rear wheel wells and under the floor for better stability. Braking operations on the GR Corolla will be performed by opposed-calliper disc brakes.

The GR Corolla won’t be sold as a stripped-off hatchback. It will be a feature-loaded offering instead. The Japanese brand’s latest Toyota Safety Sense3 package will keep the occupants safe in day-to-day driving conditions and on track days as well. The hot hatch also gets a hand-operated parking brake for additional control.

