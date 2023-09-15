2023 Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza: Specs, features, price comparison

While Maruti Brezza gets a more traditional, and boxy design of a SUV, Tata Nexon gets a coupe-like crossover exterior styling.

Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling models in the subcompact SUV space in India. The company launched the updated Nexon yesterday at introductory prices of Rs 8.10 lakh. It goes up against Maruti Suzuki Brezza, another strong seller in the sub-4 metre SUV space. Let us take a look at how these two models fare against each other.

2023 Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza: Dimensions

Length wise, both models are identical to each other. While the Nexon is wider than Brezza, the latter is significantly taller than the former. Both SUVs get a similar wheelbase but Nexon offers a better ground clearance of 208mm. Nexon also offers a better boot capacity of 382 litres as compared to 328 litres offered in Brezza.

Dimensions Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Length (mm) 3995 3995 Width (mm) 1804 1790 Height (mm) 1620 1685 Wheelbase (mm) 2498 2500 Ground clearance (mm) 208 198 Boot space (ltrs) 382 328

2023 Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza: Features

Both Nexon and Brezza, in their respective latest iterations offer a very comprehensive equipment including common features like a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric sunroof, paddle shifters for automatic variants, auto climate control, cruise control, cooled glove box, and a whole lot more in common.

2023 Tata Nexon gets unique features like air purifier, multiple drive modes, height adjustable co-driver seat, front ventilated seats, a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a fully-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster over Brezza. On the other hand, Brezza benefits from features like head-up display and ambient lighting over the updates Nexon.

Even in terms of safety, Nexon overpowers Brezza with features like tyre pressure monitor, front parking sensors, and cornering headlamps.

2023 Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza: Engine specs

Nexon offers a smaller but a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine in comparison to Brezza. In its latest avatar, Tata Motors is offering as many as four gearbox options with its petrol engine including a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic.

Engine specs Tata Nexon petrol Maruti Brezza Tata Nexon diesel Displacement 1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder 1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC 1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder Peak Power 118 bhp at 5500 rpm 102 bhp at 6000 rpm 113 bhp at 3750 rpm Peak torque 170 Nm at 1750 rpm 136.8 Nm at 4400 rpm 260 Nm at 1500 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCA, 6-speed AMT 5-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT

Brezza, on the other hand, only gets a naturally aspirated petrol engine which can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Nexon also gets the benefit of a diesel engine which Brezza doesn’t.

2023 Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza: Price & Verdic

Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Ex-showroom price Rs 8.10 lakh — Rs 13 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh — Rs 14.14 lakh

Tata Nexon is clearly more affordable than Brezza. It has a slightly more affordable entry-level variant as well as a more affordable top-spec trim. Nexon also offers more variants, engine and transmission options than Brezza. As a result, on paper, the new Nexon is a clear winner over Brezza.