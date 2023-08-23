2023 Tata Nexon to be launched in October: Top 5 upgrades

Based on the Curvv concept, the 2023 Tata Nexon will introduce a new design language, new transmissions and interior tweaks.

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the updated version of the Nexon in October. With a string of leaked images, before its official unveil, we delve into the top 5 features that Tata’s best-selling SUV will offer.

2023 Tata Nexon: New transmissions

Nexon is one of the rare compact SUVs that comes standard with a turbo petrol engine. According to media reports, the 2023 Avatar is expected to introduce two new gearbox options — the 5-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Currently, the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine is available in either 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT. The power output will remain the same at 118bhp and 170Nm of torque.

The 113bhp 1.5-litre diesel, on the other hand, will retain the two same transmissions — 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT.

2023 Tata Nexon: Bigger infotainment

Tata Motors will be replacing the Nexon’s 7-inch infotainment with a 10.25-inch unit. The new 1920×720 high-definition display is by Harman and is currently available in Harrier, Safari and the Nexon EV Dark Edition. The infotainment system comes packed with features like digital climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice assist with over 180 commands in six languages.

Tata Nexon EV dark edition cabin (Representative image)

2023 Tata Nexon: Digital driver’s console

The 2023 Nexon will sport a brand new 7-inch all-digital instrument cluster. The new display is borrowed from Safari and the Harrier. The display will showcase three digital dials — (from left) a rev counter, a speedometer with a multi-information display including turn-by-turn navigation and a fuel gauge.

Tata Harrier driver console (Representative image)

2023 Tata Nexon: New HVAC and steering wheel

The Nexon will receive a new climate control panel on the centre console. Tata Motors will replace the physical switches and knobs with touch-sensitive buttons. The layout will get two rows of haptic buttons with two toggle switches in between to control the temperature and fan speed. The compact SUV will also get a two-spoke steering wheel flat bottom design which was first showcased on the Curvv concept last year.

Tata Curvv interiors (Representative image)

2023 Tata Nexon: Exteriors

Inspired by the Curvv concept’s design, the front fascia will look very similar to the idea. The all-black front grille is slimmer than the current model and sports two horizontal slats with sleek LED DRLs. The 2023 Nexon will get a new split headlamp design with the lower front bumper housing both the light cluster and a massive lower radiator grille. It also brings new dual-tone alloy wheels while the rear gets connected LED lights with a bold-looking bumper with faux skid plates. Tata Motors has designed the roof spoiler and the rear wiper is expected to be underneath it.