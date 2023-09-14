The facelifted Tata Nexon continues to rival Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300 among others. The Nexon EV, on the other hand, squares off against Mahindra XUV400.

Tata Motors has officially launched facelifted iterations of Nexon and Nexon EV after unveiling the models a few days ago. Both these models have received another comprehensive facelift featuring aesthetic as well as functional updates. Bookings for the updated Nexon and Nexon EV commenced earlier this month at a token amount of Rs 21,000.

2023 Tata Nexon, Nexon EV: Variants & Prices

The new Nexon facelift is available in as many as 11 variants namely– Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ (S). Introductory prices for the updated Nexon start at Rs 8.10 lakh and go up to Rs 13.00 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Detailed variant-wise prices mentioned below.

Variant Ex-showroom prices manual Ex-showroom price Automatic Nexon facelift Smart Petrol Rs 8.10 lakh NA Nexon facelift Smart+ Petrol Rs 9.10 lakh NA Nexon facelift Pure Petrol Rs 9.70 lakh NA Nexon facelift Creative Petrol Rs 11 lakh Rs 11.70 lakh (AMT)

Rs 12.20 lakh (DCA) Nexon facelift Creative+ Petrol Rs 11.70 lakh NA Nexon facelift Fearless Petrol Rs 12.50 lakh NA Nexon facelift Fearless+ Petrol Rs 13 lakh NA Nexon facelift Smart Diesel Rs 11 lakh NA Nexon facelift Creative Diesel NA Rs 13 lakh (AMT) 2023 Tata Nexon variants & prices

On the other hand, the facelifted Nexon EV, (or Nexon.ev) is available in 6 variants including Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered and Empowered+, and two derivatives: Medium and Long Range. The updated Nexon EV is available at prices starting from Rs 14.74 lakh, and going up to Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant Mid-range Long-range Creative+ Rs 14.74 lakh – Fearless Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 18.19 lakh Fearless+ Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh Empowered Rs 17.84 lakh – Empowered+ – Rs 19.94 lakh 2023 Tata Nexon.ev variants & prices

2023 Tata Nexon, Nexon EV: Exterior highlights

The 2023 Nexon and Nexon EV flaunt an updated exterior styling with a completely revamped front fascia featuring a new split LED headlamp setup. The new setup gets an LED DRL on top and a main dual-LED projector headlamp cluster encased within the chunky reprofiled front bumper. The front nose is flatter and features a sleeker grille and a larger air dam that gives the car a butch appearance.

Side profile remains intact with a sharply receding coupe-like roofline, although alloy wheels design have changed. The rear end also wears a new look courtesy of a flatter tailgate featuring a new connected LED taillights setup that looks more contemporary. The rear bumper has been reprofiled to give it a chunkier appeal.

2023 Tata Nexon, Nexon EV: Interiors, features

Both the Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts get redesigned interiors featuring a new two-spoke, multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a fully-digital instrument console, and touch-based climate control. Further, the ICE version gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display over the 7-inch from the outgoing model. However, the battery-powered version gets an even larger 12.3-inch touchscreen unit.

Tata Nexon EV interiors

Other notable features include ventilated seats, wireless charging, sunroof, rear AC vents, connected car tech, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, and more. Safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, reversing camera, front parking sensors, ISOFIX seat anchors, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, electronic stability control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and more.

2023 Tata Nexon: Powertrain specs

Engine specs in the facelifted Nexon have been carried over from the outgoing model– a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the former now gets two new transmission options– a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic– in addition to the pre-existing 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT gearboxes.

Further, the DCT gearbox also gets paddle shifters behind the steering wheel for better engagement while driving. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit pumps out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque while the oil burner kicks out 114 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque.

2023 Tata Nexon EV: Motor, battery specs

2023 Tata Nexon EV will be offered in two powertrain derivatives– Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). The former gets a 30 kWh battery pack supplying energy to an electric motor which kicks out 127 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. The Long Range variant gets a larger 40.5kWh battery pack that delivers energy to an electric motor dishing out 143 bhp and 215 Nm.

While the MR offers a claimed range of 325 km on a single charge, the LR, on the other hand, promises a single-charge range of 465 km. As for performance, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 8.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 150 kmph. There are three drive modes on offer – Eco, City and Sport.

Both versions– the MR and LR, get a 7.2kW AC charger as standard with which the batteries can be juiced from 10 to 100 percent in 4.3 hours for the MR, and 6 hours for the LR.The other big additions in the facelifted Nexon EV are vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to load (V2L) charge capabilities.