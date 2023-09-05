Prices for the updated Tata Nexon are expected to start around Rs 8 lakh whereas for the Tata Nexon EV facelift, it is likely to be priced around Rs 15 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Tata Motors has been in the news very often lately primarily due to its subcompact SUV offerings– Nexon and Nexon EV. Both these models will receive another comprehensive facelift featuring aesthetic as well as functional updates. Test mules of both the facelifted subcompact crossovers have been spied on multiple occasions in the recent past.

A few days back, Tata Motors officially unveiled the Nexon facelift to the media while its all-electric sibling was recently teased on the company’s social media handles. The latter will be the first model to be launched under the company’s new brand identity for its EV vertical.

Bookings for both facelifted models are underway while the launch is set to take place on September 14. Here’s a look at what updates to expect from the upcoming Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift

2023 Tata Nexon facelift: Updated variants

The homegrown carmaker has unveiled all major details regarding the Nexon facelift during its unveiling. For 2023, Tata Motors will be offering Nexon in a total of 11 variants with new nomenclature namely– Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ (S).

2023 Tata Nexon facelift Creative Ocean

The company has also updated the colour palette for the Nexon range which now includes six colour options– Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Flame Red. For the Creative trims, the updated Nexon gets a dual-tone white roof while the top-spec Fearless trims get a black-contrast roof.

Engine Transmission combo Smart Pure Creative Fearless 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 5MT Yes 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 6MT Yes Yes Yes 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 6AMT Yes 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 7DCT Yes Yes 1.5-litre diesel 6MT Yes Yes Yes 1.5-litre diesel 6AMT Yes Yes Engine gearbox combinations on offer in 2023 Tata Nexon

2023 Tata Nexon facelift: Updated interiors, features

Cabin interiors of the 2023 Nexon has also seen a major overhaul and the SUV gets a new two-spoke steering wheel, touch-operated FATC panel, JBL speakers, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, height-adjustable front seats, ventilated seats, wireless charging, sunroof, rear AC vents, connected car teach and more.

Safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, reversing camera, front parking sensors, ISOFIX seat anchors, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, electronic stability control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and more.

2023 Tata Nexon facelift: Updated powertrain

The biggest update has been made in the powertrain department. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine will now be available with as many as four transmission options– a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. This motor pushes out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Besides, there is also a 1.5-litre diesel mill on offer that kicks out 114 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Expected updates

Unlike the facelifted Nexon, Tata Motors hasn’t officially revealed the Nexon EV facelift yet but only teased it on social media. In all likelihood, design of the updated Nexon Ev will be in line with its facelifted fossil-fueled sibling. Interiors will also be in the same lines with minor differences to distinguish it from the petrol and diesel variants of Nexon.

As for powertrain specs, the electric version of the Nexon will also retain the same battery packs – a 30.2kWh battery pack with 312 km range and a 40.5kWh battery pack with 453 km range– while charging options will include a 3.3kW or a 7.2kW AC charger.