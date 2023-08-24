2023 Tata Nexon facelift spied– interior, exterior revealed

Upon launch, Tata Nexon facelift will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300.

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch an updated iteration of Nexon. Expected to hit showrooms across the country sometime in October, this will be the second facelift of the crossover since it was first launched in early 2017. The first facelift of Nexon was launched in February 2020.

Test mules of the updated Nexon have been spotted for the past couple of months, albeit in a camouflaged form. Ahead of its launch, the upcoming Nexon facelift has been spied yet again, this time in its full glory. The latest spy images have reportedly been clicked during the shoot of the car’s upcoming TV commercial.

Tata Nexon facelift (Image: Motorbeam)

Tata Nexon facelift spied: Exterior

As seen in the latest spy shot, the facelifted Nexon wears a e Royal Blue exterior paint scheme which was recently introduced in the Nexon lineup. Up front, it appears to receive a completely revamped split LED headlamp setup with sleek DRLs on the bonnet line while the main headlamp clusters housed within the front bumper below. However, the low resolution of the image prevents the finer details from being revealed clearly.

Side profile remains identical with crossover-like silhouette and sharply receding roofline. Another important update is adoption of a new alloy wheel design. The rear end witnesses a few notable updates including a flatter tailgate than the outgoing model. Also, it receives a more modern Y-shaped LED taillamp setup on either side connected full width light bar.

Tata Nexon facelift rear (Image: Rushlane)

Further, the roof-mounted spoiler is redesigned and subtly wrapped around the C-pillar. The rear wiper is neatly tucked underneath the spoiler. Lastly, the rear bumper is reprofiled in order to house slightly different reflectors. Other visual highlights include roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and turn indicators on ORVM.

Tata Nexon facelift spied: Interior

The biggest update inside the cabin is the addition of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This unit is already available in the Dark Edition models of Nexon and Nexon EV Max and will now be offered in the higher-spec trims of the standard Nexon. The larger infotainment unit is a serious upgrade over the outgoing 7.0-inch unit and gets a better user interface as well as far better graphics.

Tata Nexon facelift interior (Image: Autocar India)

The other major update will be a new 2-spoke steering wheel likely to be borrowed from the Curvv concept unveiled earlier last year. The reworked dashboard layout has led to redesigned AC vents, touch-based HVAC controls, and a relaid centre console. The centre console houses a new gear shifter along with a drive selector. Another prominent addition are paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

Tata Nexon facelift spied: Powertrain specs

According to media reports, the 2023 Avatar is expected to introduce two new gearbox options — the 5-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Currently, the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine is available in either 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT. The power output will remain the same at 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.