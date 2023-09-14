2023 Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Launch Live Updates: Price, specs, booking, and more

Tata Motors will officially launch the facelifted versions of Nexon and Nexon EV in India today. Both updated models have already been revealed in their entirety. The company will announce prices for both the ICE Nexon as well as electric subcompact crossovers today. Both these models will receive another comprehensive facelift featuring aesthetic as well as functional updates.
Stay tuned to Express Drives page for the live updates of the facelifted Tata Nexon and Nexon EV.
Watch 2023 Tata Nexon, Nexon EV live launch here:
Prices for the 2023 Nexon.ev start at Rs 14.74 lakh and go up to Rs 19.94 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon.ev is available in six variants including Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered and Empowered+, and two derivatives: Medium and Long Range.
The Nexon.ev gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system instead of the 10.25-inch unit offered in the ICE model.
The new Nexon.ev comes equipped with features like a new two-spoke, multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a fully-digital instrument console, and a touch-based climate control. Other notable features include ventilated seats, wireless charging, sunroof, rear AC vents, connected car tech, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, and more.
Facelifted Nexon EV is the first-in-segement vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to load (V2L) charge capabilities.
Safety package on the updated Nexon EV include 6 airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, reversing camera, front parking sensors, ISOFIX seat anchors, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, electronic stability control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and more.
Like the Nexon facelift, design of the latest iteration of Nexon EV has been heavily revamped with completely new front and rear ends. The new front fascia gets a new split LED lighting setup with the full-width DRLs on top and the projector headlamps below on the bumper. The faux grille panel is sleeker while the air vents take up a trapezoidal form.
Nexon.ev is the first model under the brand's new EV vertical namely Tata.ev.
Focus now shifts to the all-electric Tata Nexon EV
The biggest update has been made in the powertrain department. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine will now be available with as many as four transmission options– a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. This motor pushes out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.
Besides, there is also a 1.5-litre diesel mill on offer that kicks out 114 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.
The latest iteration of Nexon gets plenty of new features like a new two-spoke steering wheel, touch-operated FATC panel, JBL speakers, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, height-adjustable front seats, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and more.
Prices for 2023 Tata Nexon facelift revealed. Introductory prices start at Rs 8.10 lakh and go up to Rs 13.00 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Nexon EV was previously offered in two derivatives – Prime and Max, with prices ranging from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Given the changes, the updated model should be priced between Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).
The outgoing Tata Nexon was priced between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted model shoud come at a premium pricing.
Tata Motors will be offering the 2023 Nexon facelift in a total of 11 variants with new nomenclature namely– Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ (S).