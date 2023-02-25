2023 Tata Harrier, Safari launched with ADAS, new features: Priced from Rs 15 lakh

The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari have been launched with ADAS and new features. While the Harrier will retail from Rs 15 lakh, the Safari has been priced from Rs 15.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors recently launched the Red Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari with new features. These hi-tech features are now available with the regular variants of the Harrier and Safari as well and the company has announced the prices of these updated SUVs. The 2023 Tata Harrier will retail from Rs 15 lakh and the Safari has been priced from Rs 15.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

2023 Tata Harrier, Safari: Price in India

The prices of the regular variants of the 2023 Tata Harrier range from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 24.07 lakh and its Red Dark edition has been priced from Rs 21.77 lakh, ex-showroom. Tata Safari, on the other hand, will retail from Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 25.01 lakh and its Red Dark edition is priced from Rs 22.61 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X First Ride Review: What’s New?

2023 Tata Harrier, Safari: What’s new?

In terms of design, both these SUVs remain unchanged. However, on the inside, they get a bunch of new features. The Harrier and Safari are now equipped with safety equipment like ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, etc. Some other hi-tech features include a new 10.25-inch touchscreen system with connected car tech, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 Tata Harrier, Safari: Engine and gearbox

The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari continue to get the old 2.0-litre diesel mill but the engine now complies with BS6 phase-2 RDE (real-drive emission) norms. Powering these mid-size SUVs is a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nexon, Brezza, Punch, Venue & Sonet: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.