2023 Tata Harrier, Safari bookings open: Gets ADAS, new features

The bookings for the new 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari are now open. Both these SUVs get new features, including ADAS, six airbags, a larger touchscreen infotainment system and more.

Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for the updated Harrier and Safari. One can book these SUVs for a token amount of Rs 30,000. The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari won’t get any cosmetic updates but a host of new features, including enhanced safety equipment and ADAS. Here’s all you need to know about them.

2023 Tata Harrier, Safari: What’s new?

The new Tata Harrier and Safari will look identical to the current model. However, they’ll get a host of updates inside the cabin. For starters, these SUVs will now feature a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, etc. The enhanced safety features will include six airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2023 Tata Harrier, Safari: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the Tata Harrier and Safari will remain unchanged. However, the engine will now comply with the BS6 phase 2 emission standards. They are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 167 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

2023 Tata Harrier, Safari: Price and rivals

The Tata Harrier is currently priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 22.60 lakh while the Safari retails from Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 24.01 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These Tata siblings take on a host of mid-size SUVs in this price segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N and many more.

