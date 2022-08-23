2023 Suzuki Alto Lapin LC officially revealed

Suzuki Alto Lapin LC officially unveiled in Japan. The new Alto Lapin is a micro hatchback, called a Kei car, powered by a 62 bhp 3-cylinder engine.

Japanese carmaker, Suzuki has officially revealed its latest Kei car, the 2023 Suzuki Alto Lapin LC. Kei cars are also known as city cars or mico-mini cars, a popular segment in Japan, which are the smallest highway-legal cars with restricted dimensions and engine capacity.

Kei cars also offer insurance and tax benefits, while being easy to manoeuvre around tight city streets and congested roads. These regulations were established in 1949 and over the years, Kei cars have become so popular that they even have dedicated motorsport events like Touring Cars.

Back to the Suzuki Alto Lapin LC. The name Lapin translates to the rabbit, in French, representing the car’s personality. The car is in its third generation and features quirky styling, with round headlights, a boxy design, and steel wheels. The new Alto Lapin LC has a retro design, adding to the car’s appeal.

Inside, the interior is simple but futuristic with a dual-tone dash with a dash-mounted gear lever, a floating infotainment system, a round instrument cluster, minimal buttons, and dual airbags. The gear lever’s position gives more room for the occupants in the front and the entire cabin looks spacious despite being a micro hatchback.

Powering the Alto Lapin LC is a 660cc, three-cylinder engine that makes 62 bhp with the help of a CVT gearbox that powers the front wheels. The Alto Lapin LC can also be had with an all-wheel-drive configuration. Exterior shades include Light Green, Pastel Pink, Beige, Brown, and Blue.

The Suzuki Alto Lapin will not make it to India, as Kei cars are sold exclusively in Japan, however, if Maruti Suzuki ever thinks of something like the Alto Lapin LC for India, it could be a great commuter if the carmaker can price it right. The 2023 Suzuki Alto Lapin LC is currently on sale in Japan priced at ~Rs 8.15 lakh onwards.