2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV: All you need to know

Skoda has re-introduced its flagship seven-seater SUV, Kodiaq, in the Indian market. The 2023 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same will begin soon and the deliveries are expected to commence in the coming months. Here’s all you need to know about this premium seven-seater SUV.

Skoda Kodiaq: Design and colours

The new Skoda Kodiaq sports a large ‘butterfly’ grille that is flanked by slim LED headlights and LED DRLs. It gets sporty bumpers, a roof-mounted spoiler and this full-size sport utility vehicle runs on multi-spoke alloy wheels. Skoda is offering the Kodiaq in three trim levels and there will be a total of eight colour variants on offer.

Skoda Kodiaq: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Skoda Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that churns out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This engine is now BS6 phase 2 compliant and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG. The power is channelled to all four wheels and it gets multi-drive modes as well. Skoda claims that the updated powertrain is 4.2 percent more fuel-efficient than before.

Skoda Kodiaq: Features and safety

In terms of features, the Kodiaq gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, etc. The safety equipment includes up to nine airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, electronic differential lock, hill hold control, hill descent control, TPMS and Dynamic Chassis Control in the L&K variant.

Skoda Kodiaq: Price and rivals

Skoda Kodiaq variant Price (ex-showroom) Style Rs 37.99 lakh Sportline Rs 39.39 lakh Laurin & Klement Rs 41.39 lakh

The new Skoda Kodiaq is offered in three trim levels: Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K). Its prices range from Rs 37.99 lakh to Rs 41.39 lakh, ex-showroom. Skoda has increased the allotment of the Kodiaq for the Indian market from 1,200 units last year to 3,000 units for 2023.

