2023 Skoda Kodiaq bookings open in India: Prices start at Rs 37.49 lakh

The prices of the new 2023 Skoda Kodiaq start at Rs 37.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open for Rs 50,000 while the deliveries will begin in January next year.

Skoda India launched its flagship SUV, Kodiaq, in January this year at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The first batch of this premium full-size SUV was booked within 24 hours while the entire batch of 1,200 SUVs allocated for India in 2022 was sold out within 20 days. Now, the company has re-opened the bookings for the Kodiaq and hiked its prices. The new 2023 Skoda Kodiaq has been priced from Rs 37.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq: Variant-wise Prices

Skoda Kodiaq Variant Price (ex-showroom) Kodiaq Style Rs 37.49 lakh Kodiaq Sportline Rs 38.49 lakh Kodiaq Laurin & Klement Rs 39.99 lakh

The new 2023 Skoda Kodiaq is offered in three trim levels. They are – Style, Sportline, and L&K (Laurin & Klement). Its prices now start at Rs 37.49 lakh and they go up to Rs 39.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open for Rs 50,000 at all Skoda India dealerships. It will directly take on the muscular full-size SUVs, including the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, etc.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new 2023 Skoda Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor churns out 187 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG and the power is channelled to all four wheels. It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds.

2023 Skoda Kodiaq: Features and Safety

In terms of features, the new Skoda Kodiaq gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity along with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit. The SUV also features a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, and safety equipment like nine airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, electronic differential lock, hill hold control, hill descent control, TPMS, Dynamic Chassis Control, etc.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The KODIAQ is a niche, luxury 4×4 and our flagship offering. I am happy to share that we are opening bookings for Q1 2023, and will announce phase-wise booking windows for the rest of the 2023 volumes. While the SLAVIA and KUSHAQ are enabling us to make 2022 the Biggest Year for ŠKODA in India, the outstanding response to the KODIAQ shows that customers look at ŠKODA as the ultimate in value luxury.”

