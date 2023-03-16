2023 Renault Duster spied testing in India — India launch soon

New Renault Duster spied testing in India for the first time. The Duster looks similar to the Dacia Bigster concept, and India launch plans are in the cards.

After much anticipation, the upcoming Renault Duster has been spied testing in India for the first time, hinting at its launch timeline. Launched in 2013, the Renault Duster quickly gained popularity and cemented Renault’s operations in India.

While globally the Duster saw a second-gen, India never got the second-generation Duster. The crossover saw a few updates over the years, however, Renault decided to pull the plugs on the Duster altogether. Now, with Renauult’s new plans for India, the third-generation Duster is inching closer to its launch.

Dacia Bigster concept

The Renault Duster spied testing looks similar to the Dacia Bigster concept showcased in 2021. The spied Duster gets a flat front with an upright grille, sleek LED headlights, and squared-off wheel arches. Overall, the new Renault Duster will continue to carry forward its boxy, muscular design.

The upcoming Renault Duster will be based on a CMF-B modular platform developed by Renault and Nissan. As per speculations, the upcoming Renault Duster could be available in 5 and 7-seater versions. Engine specifications are unknown at the moment, however, it will be an internal combustion engine. Hopefully, Renault brings a powerful turbo-petrol engine with a manual gearbox.

As of now, going by sources, Renault is expected to launch the Duster in India sometime in 2025. Given that there are two more years, Renault could change its mind about the powertrain and choose a hybrid path. However, more details will emerge soon. When launched, the new Renault Duster will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos amongst others.