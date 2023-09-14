2023 Range Rover Velar launched in India at Rs 94.30 lakh

Besides Velar, Land Rover offers three other models in the Range Rover India lineup including Sport, Evoque and the standard Range Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has officially launched the updated 2023 Range Rover Velar in India at a starting price of Rs 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Velar will only be available in the top-spec HSE trim in India with both petrol and diesel engines on offer. Bookings for the new Velar started earlier in July this year.

JLR claimed to commence deliveries of the updated Velar from today itself. In its latest avatar, Velar gets minor cosmetic updates, a redesigned interior theme, and some additional features.

2023 Range Rover Velar: Exterior

Updates on the exterior of Range Rover Velar are minuscule. The headlights up front get the pixelated LED treatment while the front grille gets a three dimensional effect. The front bumper has been lowered which gives the SUV a sportier stance. The bonnet receives Range Rover’s new ‘Burning Ash’ insignia on either side.

The side profile remains completely unchanged with a flat roofline and a signature kink at the D-pillar. At the rear, the taillights get a similar pixelated LED treatment while the bumper is slightly reprofiled. The British marque is offering the updated Velar in four exterior colour options including two new shades– Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

Also Read New Range Rover Velar bookings open, deliveries begin in September

2023 Range Rover Velar: Interior & features

Cabin interiors of the 2023 Range Rover Velar are offered in two shades– Caraway and Deep Garnet. Adding to the details are new moonlight chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents. The interior also gets tactile shadow grey ash wood veneer trim finishers.

In terms of features, Range Rover Velar gets a new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen running Land Rover’s Pivi Pro system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging pad, powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions,a 360-degree parking camera, a four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, 20-way massage seats for the driver and co-driver; and a Meridian audio system.

2023 Range Rover Velar: Powertrains

Range Rover Velar comes with two engine options– a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel unit. The former pumps out 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque while the latter cranks out 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. The SUV gets 4WD as standard.

For added off-road capabilities, Velar gets Land Rover’s patented terrain response system with Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic modes. In addition, it comes with electronic air suspension that increases the ride height by up to 40mm. Velar claims a water wading depth of 580mm.