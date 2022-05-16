2023 Range Rover Sport launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.64 crore

The all-new 2023 Range Rover Sport has been launched in India. Prices for this luxury SUV start at Rs 1.64 crore, ex-showroom. It will be offered in four variants – SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition.

Land Rover recently took the wraps off its all-new Range Rover Sport. The new third-generation Range Rover Sport gets a bunch of updates over its predecessor. Now, within days after making its global debut, this luxury full-size SUV has been listed on Land Rover’s Indian website with the official prices. The price of the new 2023 Range Rover Sport starts in India at Rs 1.64 crore, ex-showroom.

2023 Range Rover Sport: Variant-wise Price List

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) Dynamic SE 3.0D Rs 1.64 crore Dynamic HSE 3.0D Rs 1.71 crore Autobiography 3.0D Rs 1.81 crore First Edition 3.0D Rs 1.84 crore

The new 2023 Range Rover Sport SUV is offered in India in four variants. They are – SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition. Prices for the same start at Rs 1.64 crore for the base SE variant and they go up to Rs 1.84 crore for the range-topping First Edition version, all prices ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are now open while the deliveries are expected to begin in November 2022.

In terms of design, the new third-generation Range Rover Sport draws inspiration from the flagship fifth-gen Range Rover SUV, which was revealed last year. At the front, it gets slim all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The side profile looks neat and it runs on multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, it again gets slim LED taillamps with Range Rover’s badging in between.

Talking about the powertrain options, as of now, the Land Rover India website only mentions the 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel unit with automatic transmission for the Range Rover Sport. This 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine develops 346 hp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque. However, the website also mentions the petrol motor’s specifications and the prices of the same are expected to be revealed later.

