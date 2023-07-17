Prices for Porsche Cayenne rival other luxury SUVs including BMW X5, Mercedes Benz GLE, and Audi Q8, however, it packs more punch under the hood.

Porsche has launched the 2023 Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelifts in India. While the Cayenne will cost Rs 1.36 crore, its coupe sibling will cost Rs 1.42 crore (both prices ex-showroom), making them Rs 10 lakh and Rs 7 lakh more expensive than their respective predecessors.

Deliveries of the facelifted luxury SUV and coupe SUV are expected to commence next month. Ahead of its launch, the updated Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe were showcased in front of the Porsche dealership network at a private event a couple of days earlier. For 2023, both Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe receive minute styling tweaks both outside and inside the cabin.

The facelifted Cayenne lineup also gets a new set of engine options. However, for now, the Indian market will receive only the base models. Prices for the higher variants are expected to be announced at a later date.

2023 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe: Updated styling

The latest iteration of Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe receive minor styling tweaks on its exterior. For starters, both models flaunt new Matrix LED headlights that draw similarities with the Porsche Taycan. Further, accentuating its street presence is a wider front grille integrated with a larger air dam with chrome slats along the front bumper.

At the rear, the SUV siblings get an updated 3D LED taillights, a sizeable roof-mounted spoiler and a reprofiled bumper. The side profile remains more or less similar barring the redesigned alloy wheels that are available in 20-, 21- and 22-inch units. Other exterior visual highlights include roof rails, a redesigned bonnet and a twin-tip exhaust at the rear.

2023 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe: Refreshed interiors

Interiors of the 2023 Cayenne range also wear a new look courtesy of redesigned dashboard layout housing three screens– 12.65-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment screen, and a 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger. Porsche will be offering the Cayenne customers a wide range of personalisation options.

Other fresh feature additions include a 911-inspired steering wheel, a toggle-style gear selector, a drive mode selector, four USB Type-C ports (front and rear). A panoramic fixed glass roof, an air quality system and much more.

2023 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe: Engine options

Powering the base variants of 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine producing 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque – an increase of 13 horses and 50 Nm than its predecessor. This unit comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Higher variants are likely to be equipped with a more patent 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine which pumps out 467 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The V8 is likely to make its debut at a later stage.