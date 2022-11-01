2023 Nissan GT-R available in two-trims; Premium and Nismo

The 2023 Nissan GT-R Premium grade is available at a starting price range of Rs 93 lakhs ($113,540) while the GT-R NISMO is available at a starting price range of Rs 1.74 crore ($210,740).

The GT-R Premium boasts a peak power of 557bhp and 633 Nm of peak torque drawn through a 3.8-litre DOHC twin-turbo V6 engine. The powertrain is paired with a standard dual-clutch, paddle-shift 6-speed transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

On the other hand the 2023 Nissan GT-R Nismo churns out 591bhp and 652 Nm of peak torque, and features a special Nismo-tuned suspension, carbon fibre bodywork and larger Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes.

Inside the car, the dashboard features a horizontal flow and is upholstered in Nappa leather. Furthermore the carmaker has added Apple CarPlay and a backup camera. There was no mention of Android Auto and if it will be supported in the future.

A multi-functional display which comes equipped as standard, features NissanConnect and provides customisable data reports based on the driver preferences whether it is gear selection, turbocharger boost or coolant and oil temperature. Additionally an 8-inch touchscreen display, Bose 11-speaker stereo music system with active noise cancellation feature, dual-zone automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors and heated front seats are also offered.

Three drive modes can be selected from large, tactile switches on the centre console for the engine, transmission, and suspension alterations.

With its all-wheel-drive system, the GT-R can vary front-to-rear torque split based on driving conditions, so that performance and handling are maximised.

Nissan threw in an independent double-wishbone front and independent multi-link rear suspension. Nissan GT-R will run on lightweight 20-inch 15-spoke forged alloy wheels and the braking system has six-piston front callipers and four-piston rear callipers.