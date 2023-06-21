2023 MG Astor teased before launch: What to expect?

The updated MG Astor is expected to be packed with new features like the 14-inch touchscreen display from the Hector facelift.

MG Motor India has been showcasing a series of teasers of the 2023 Astor, which will soon be launched in India. The updated MG SUV is expected to receive design updates along with new features and even new paint schemes. The new Astor will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Volkswagen Taigun. The temperature will heat up further as the new Honda Elevate and the Citroen C3 Aircross will soon make their debut.

2023 MG Astor: New Features

MG Astor is the first SUV in its segment to introduce Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite and AI Assistant that understands over 100 voice commands, including 35 in Hinglish. The 2023 Astor is expected to get a new 14-inch vertical infotainment system like the Hector facelift replacing the current 10-inch touchscreen. The new Astor is expected to get an updated 7-inch all-digital driver’s console and an operating system. MG has introduced 8-colour ambient lighting with voice commands in the 2023 Hector, which could also be featured in the upcoming Astor.

Astor continues to be one of the most feature-laden SUVs in the segment with functions like a digital car key, connected telematics, three steering modes — Normal, Urban and Dynamic, heated ORVMs and fourteen ADAS options.

2023 MG Astor: Engine specifications

The Astor will retain the two petrol engine options — the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and the 1.3-litre turbo. The former powertrain churns out 108bhp and 144Nm and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The turbo petrol version, on the other hand, has an output of 138bhp and 220Nm of torque and is only available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

