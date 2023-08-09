scorecardresearch

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC price reveal today: Watch India launch here [Video]

The prices of the new second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC will be revealed today at 12:00 PM (IST). This mid-size luxury SUV will take on the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023-Mercedes-Benz-GLC
The Mercedes-Benz GLC will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to introduce the new-generation GLC SUV in the market. The prices of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will be revealed today at 12:00 PM (IST). Bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh and the customer deliveries are expected to commence soon. 

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Watch LIVE launch

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC will be launched today at 12:00 PM (IST). One can watch the live stream of the event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. The new GLC is expected to be priced from Rs 62 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, ex-showroom, and will take on the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, etc. 

mercedes glc features

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: What to expect?

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC’s design is an evolution of the outgoing model. It flaunts a sporty exterior and is dimensionally larger than its predecessor. On the inside, it comes loaded with a host of features. The new GLC will get a twin-screen set-up and will be the first SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s portfolio to feature the latest NTG 7 infotainment system.

mercedes glc review

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Engine and gearbox

Mercedes-Benz India will offer the new GLC in two variants: GLC 300 4Matic and GLC 220d 4Matic. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 254 bhp and 400 Nm. There will also be a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 194 bhp and 440 Nm on tap. These ISG-assisted engines will be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and get all-wheel-drive as standard.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 08:28 IST
