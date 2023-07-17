2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC India launch on August 9: Bookings open

The new second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC will be launched in India on August 9, 2023. Pre-bookings for the same are open and it will rival the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, etc.

Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up to introduce the new-generation GLC SUV in the market. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will be launched in India on August 9, 2023. Pre-bookings for the same are now open for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. One can reserve it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: What to expect?

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC made its global debut in June last year. While the design is an evolution of the outgoing model, the new-gen GLC flaunts a sporty exterior and is dimensionally larger than its predecessor. On the inside, it will come loaded with a host of features. The GLC will get a twin-screen set-up and will be the first SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s portfolio to feature the latest NTG 7 infotainment system.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Engine and gearbox

Mercedes-Benz India will offer the new GLC in two variants: GLC 300 4Matic and GLC 220d 4Matic. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 201 bhp and 320 Nm. There will also be a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 194 bhp and 440 Nm on tap. These ISG-assisted engines will be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and they will get all-wheel-drive as standard.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “GLC has been Mercedes-Benz’s highest-selling SUV in India and a key SUV across all global markets. Owing to its popularity, the GLC has already created very high customer interest even before its launch, and we are excited to introduce the new model. With its larger dimensions, top-class luxury appointments and user-focussed tech innovations, this is the most advanced GLC ever and we are confident of significantly elevating the customer experience, continuing the GLC’s success story in India.”

