2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will feature a new petrol-hybrid engine along with Mercedes’ new MBUX infotainment system, and other tech goodies from the latest C and S-Class sedans.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC has officially been revealed by the German carmaker, along with what we can expect once the SUV goes on sale. For starters, the new Mercedes GLC will receive a lot of goodies from the recently-launched C-Class, including its smartness.

The 2023 GLC receives subtle design changes, the most prominent being sleeker headlights, the single metal strip across the front grille, and narrower tail lamps. Apart from these, one would hardly notice the difference between the 2023 model and the current one.

The GLC has also grown in dimensions, although it is based on the same platform as its sedan sibling, the C-Class. The new GLC measure 4,716 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and 1,640 mm tall, while the wheelbase measures 2,888 mm. This has resulted in better shoulder, head, and knee room inside the car, and helped make the boot also larger.

Another significant change is the powertrain. The 2023 GLC gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 48-volt hybrid system that offers an additional 23 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Combined, the SUV makes 224 bhp and 520 Nm with the help of a 9-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.

Mercedes claims a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 221 kmph. Damping is taken care of by a four-link steel suspension with selective damping system at the front and independent multi-link suspension with selective damping system at the rear. Braking duties a done by ventilated disc brakes on all four corners.

Moving on to the technology bit, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets the new MBUX infotainment system, which features an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. This supports voice instructions, AR-based navigation, and touch-sensitive HVAC controls.

US-spec GLC shown for reference

The SUV also gets the Mercedes-Benz Level 2 Drive Pilot driver-assistance system, a 360-degree camera that makes the hood invisible by showing what exactly is under the GLC with the help of cameras, along with all the bells and whistles a luxury SUV should offer.

At the moment, there is no news on the pricing. The current GLC is priced at Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and we can expect the 2023 GLC to carry a premium above the current model. We can expect Mercedes-Benz to launch the 2023 GLC Hybrid SUV in India along with its global launch or soon after.