2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA revealed: Will it make its way to India?

Mercedes-Benz spruces up and makes the savvy-looking CLA more eco-friendly.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the facelift version of the second generation CLA. In India, the German luxury company had decided to replace the coupe sedan with the more traditional and practical A-Class Limousine. Apart from offering new colour options, and design tweaks, the CLA now comes powered by mild-hybrid engines. The CLA is available in three different avatars — coupe sedan, Shooting Brake and AMG.

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA: Powertrains

Mercedes-Benz has updated and made all CLA’s petrol engines more fuel-efficient by adding a 48-volt battery. These hybrid powertrains offer an additional 13bhp, which aids the engine during start-stop situations. All the four-cylinder engines mated to either a seven or eight-speed DCT transmission will come standard with this hybrid technology.

According to Mercedes-Benz, due to the belt-driven starter generation, there is low vibration and low engine noise especially when the vehicle is cruising with the internal combustion engine switched off.

The petrol range starts from CLA 180 which is powered by a 1.3-litre motor with an output of 134bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The CLA 200 gets the same powertrain though it churns out 161bhp and 270Nm. Next is the CLA 220 4Matic, which has a 2-litre engine under the hood and coughs out 188bhp and 300Nm. The top-of-the-line CLA 250 4Matic has an output of 221bhp and 350Nm of torque. The latter two variants come with all-wheel-drive systems.

CLA retains the tried-and-test 2-litre diesel motor which is available in three trims. The CLA 180d is the entry-level variant and pumps out 114bhp and 280Nm while the CLA 200d and CLA 220d have a power output of 145bhp and 188bhp respectively.

For enthusiasts, there are CLA AMG variants starting from CLA 35, which is also equipped with a 48-volt battery and the 2-lite turbo petrol produces 302bhp and does 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. The CLA 45, on the other hand, pumps out 416bhp and does 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds. Both the AMG models come standard with the all-wheel-drive system.

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA: Design

Mercedes-Benz has retained the familiar all-black front grille with chrome studs. The shape of the front fascia has been redesigned. The CLA now comes standard with an LED High-Performance headlight and rear LED lamps. The CLA comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels in silver and silver or high-gloss black finish but there are plenty of customization options to upsize the wheel rims up to 19 inches.

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA: Interior

The CLA cabin comes standard with a double-screen unit which houses both the infotainment system and instrument cluster —a 7-inch and a 10.25-inch display. There is also an option to choose a widescreen display which consists of two 10.25-inch units. The steering wheel comes wrapped in leather Nappa as standard. The AMG variants’ cabin comes with a dark carbon look, open-pore brown lime wood or brown microfibre. Apart from that, the AMG trims also come with a heated steering wheel.

