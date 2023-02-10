2023 Maruti Suzuki Tour S launched: Prices start at Rs 6.51 lakh

The new 2023 Maruti Suzuki Tour S has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.51 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in both petrol and CNG variants with a manual gearbox only.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has today announced the launch of the all-new Tour S. The new 2023 Maruti Suzuki Tour S is based on the latest-gen Dzire and is offered in both petrol and CNG variants. Prices for the same start at Rs 6.51 lakh, ex-showroom, and its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Maruti Suzuki Tour S: Variant-wise prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Tour S petrol MT Rs 6.51 lakh Tour S bi-fuel CNG MT Rs 7.36 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Tour S is offered in two variants with petrol and bi-fuel CNG variants. Its petrol manual variant has been priced at Rs 6.51 lakh while the bi-fuel CNG variant will retail at Rs 7.36 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Its safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, reverse parking sensors, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), etc.

Maruti Suzuki Tour S: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Tour S is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 88.5 bhp & 113 Nm in the petrol mode and 76.4 bhp & 98.5 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual transmission. The Tour S’ petrol mileage has been rated at 23.15 kmpl while its CNG variant is claimed to deliver 32.12 km per kg.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The all-new Tour S with modern design, new-age safety features, greater practicality, and Advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine is a revolutionary model for the commercial sedan segment. We are confident of exceeding the expectations of our commercial segment customers once again, as we continue to deliver the perfect sedan experience with the All-new Tour S.”

