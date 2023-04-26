2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs SUV rivals: Price comparison

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.47 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how this sub-compact SUV fares against its rivals in a price check.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has recently launched the much-awaited Fronx and its prices start at Rs 7.47 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will begin soon. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will compete against a host of sub-compact SUVs in this segment. Here’s how it fares against its rivals in a price check.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs rivals: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rs 7.47 lakh – Rs 13.14 lakh Tata Punch Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.47 lakh Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rs 8.29 lakh – Rs 14.14 lakh Hyundai Venue Rs 7.72 lakh – Rs 13.18 lakh Tata Nexon Rs 7.80 lakh – Rs 14.35 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rs 6.61 lakh – Rs 9.88 lakh

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced from Rs 7.47 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh, ex-showroom. It sits below the Brezza in the company’s line-up. Tata’s Punch retails from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.47 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced from Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon are priced almost similarly and they start at Rs 7.72 lakh and Rs 7.80 lakh respectively. Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno, the car on which the Fronx is based, is priced from Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Fronx is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT. The Fronx also marks the return of Maruti’s Boosterjet engine. It gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features and safety

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Fronx in five trim levels: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. In terms of features, this sub-compact SUV gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless phone charger, a heads-up display, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a lot more.

