2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs rivals: Mileage figures comparison

Is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx the most fuel-efficient sub-compact SUV in its segment? Find out in this specification-based comparison of the Fronx against its arch-rivals.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the Fronx sub-compact SUV in the Indian market. Its prices will be revealed later this month. Based on Baleno’s platform, the Fronx is a coupe-like SUV that will slot below the Brezza in the company’s line-up. But, is it the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment? Find out in this specification-based comparison of the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx against its arch-rivals.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs rivals: Mileage figures (only petrol variants)

Make and model ARAI mileage Maruti Suzuki Fronx 20.01 – 22.89 kmpl Tata Punch 18.82 – 18.97 kmpl Maruti Suzuki Brezza 19.80 – 20.15 kmpl Hyundai Venue 17.00 – 18.30 kmpl Tata Nexon 17.10 – 17.30 kmpl Maruti Suzuki Baleno 22.35 – 22.94 kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the most fuel-efficient petrol sub-compact SUV in its segment. It is claimed to offer a mileage of 20.01 to 22.89 kmpl, depending on the powertrain. However, Baleno’s ARAI-certified fuel-efficiency figures are higher than the Fronx. The mileage figures of the Tata Punch, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Tata Nexon are mentioned in the above table.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and gearbox

Powering the upcoming Maruti Fronx is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT. The Fronx also marks the return of Maruti’s Boosterjet engine. It gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that churns out 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price in India

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be revealed later this month. It is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open and the deliveries will begin soon via the company’s NEXA outlets. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Tata Nexon, etc.

