The all-new 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in India soon. Here’s how the Fronx will fare against its hot-selling sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, in a specification-based comparison.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is all set for a product onslaught this year. The company showcased the all-new Fronx and the Jimny 5-door at the recently held Auto Expo 2023. Upon launch, the Fronx will sit below the Brezza in the company’s line-up. Here’s how the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx will fare against the Brezza in a specification-based comparison.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Brezza is a more conventional-looking SUV while the Fronx looks radical and draws eyeballs. Both these SUVs get an all-LED lighting system. The Fronx resembles the Grand Vitara to a certain extent and gets a sloping roofline for a coupe-like appearance while the Brezza has a boxy design for a butch appeal. Maruti is offering both these SUVs in a total of nine colour shades.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza: Dimensions

Specifications Fronx Brezza Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1765 mm 1790 mm Height 1550 mm 1685 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm 2500 mm Boot Space 308 litres 328 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres 48 litres

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza: Engine and gearbox

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx will get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. It will also get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT.

Powering the Maruti Brezza is a 1.5-litre K15C naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in the XL6 and the Ertiga as well. This motor develops 101.6 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Both these SUVs get paddle shifters as well.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx’s dashboard

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza: Features and safety

Maruti’s new-age cars are pretty feature-rich and the case with Fronx & Brezza is no different. Both these SUVs get a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & connected car tech. Some other features include an Arkamys sound system, a heads-up display, up to six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold assist, etc. However, the Brezza also gets an electric sunroof which the Fronx misses out on.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza: Price and availability

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rs 7.50 lakh – Rs 12.00 lakh (expected) Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rs 8.19 lakh – Rs 14.04 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is likely to announce the prices of the Fronx in April 2023. This Baleno-based sub-compact SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh while the Maruti Brezza currently retails from Rs 8.19 lakh – Rs 14.04 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth noting that the Fronx will be sold via the Nexa dealerships while the Brezza is sold via the Arena outlets.

