2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx accessories explained

Maruti Suzuki Fronx accessories detailed. Here are the accessories Maruti Suzuki offers for the new Fronx crossover, which include bundles and individual parts for the exterior and interior.

Maruti Suzuki has everybody excited about its upcoming launch, the Fronx crossover. However, Maruti Suzuki has also revealed the list of accessories available for the new Fronx, which will help people customise the vehicle uniquely.

For those interested, here’s the detailed list of accessories available with the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx accessories: Vilox Collection

Maruti Suzuki is offering something called the Vilox collection for the new Fronx, which is designed to bring out the sporty nature of the crossover. The new Vilox collection accessories have a red theme to enhance the design of the Fronx.

The Fron Vilox accessory collection consists of a front and rear underbody spoiler with red colour inserts with a grey combination, rear upper spoiler with red insert, body side moulding with red insert, ORVM cover, wheel arch garnish with red insert, cross-country silver dash finished seat cover, red dash mat, door sill, and more.

Apart from the above, Maruti Suzuki is offering 18 seat covers to choose from in various colours and interior styling kits finished in carbon themes. Then comes electronic accessories such as parking sensors, wireless charger, rear parking sensors, air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air inflators, fast chargers, and more. All the above accessories for the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx are available at Nexa dealerships and can be opted for before taking delivery.