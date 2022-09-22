2023 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga revealed: Gets bigger touchscreen, 360-degree camera

The new 2023 Suzuki Ertiga has been revealed for the global markets and it gets some hi-tech features. In India, the Ertiga is currently priced from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the best-selling MPVs in India. This people mover is quite popular in overseas markets as well. Now, Suzuki has revealed the updated MY23 Ertiga for the global markets. While it is made in India and based on the facelifted India-spec model, the export version of the Ertiga has a few differences and it gets some additional features as well.

The 2023 Suzuki Ertiga was recently showcased at the Philippine International Motor Show. In terms of styling, the MPV looks identical to the India-spec model. However, there are some subtle differences. For instance, it gets a left-hand drive set-up, an optional body kit, and new alloy wheels. On the inside too, it gets some additional features.

While the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 7.0-inch Smartplay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, the export model gets a larger 9.0-inch unit. The functionalities, however, remain the same and they get Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Suzuki’s connected car tech. Some other hi-tech features the India-spec model misses are a 360-degree camera and a powered tailgate.

The India-spec Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets the K15C 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine while the export version gets the older K15B motor. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. In India, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently priced from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

