2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG bookings open: Price reveal soon

The bookings for the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG are now open and its prices will be revealed soon. Maruti Brezza will be the first sub-compact SUV on sale with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, is all set to introduce the S-CNG version of the Brezza. Pre-bookings for the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG are now open. One can book it by visiting their nearest Maruti Arena dealership for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Upon launch, the Maruti Brezza will be currently the only sub-compact SUV with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Brezza S-CNG will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine. This motor develops 86.7 bhp and 121 Nm of torque in the CNG mode in other Maruti cars and similar output figures can be expected for the Brezza as well. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter AT. The Brezza S-CNG will be Maruti’s first CNG car to come equipped with an automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Mileage and features

In terms of mileage, one can expect the manual variants of the Maruti Brezza S-CNG to claim a fuel efficiency of around 26 km per kg. Maruti will offer the CNG version of this sub-compact SUV in top-spec trims as well and it will come loaded with features up to the brim, including an electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, etc.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Price and rivals

The prices of the S-CNG versions of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza are expected to be announced soon. It will be offered in four trim levels: LXI, VXI, ZXI & ZXI+ and they are likely to demand a premium of Rs 1 lakh over their petrol-only counterparts. Currently, the Maruti Brezza is priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh, ex-showroom.

