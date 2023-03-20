2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG: All you need to know

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG has been launched in India and it’s claimed to offer a mileage of 25.51 km per kg. Here’s all you need to know about this sub-compact CNG SUV.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has finally introduced the CNG version of the Brezza. The new 2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.14 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the first and currently the only sub-compact SUV to come equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG: Engine and mileage

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine. This motor develops 86.7 bhp with 121.5 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode and 99.2 bhp with 136 Nm of torque in the petrol mode. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and is claimed to deliver a mileage of 25.51 km per kg.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG: Features and safety

Regarding features, the top-spec ZXi variant of the Brezza S-CNG gets an electric sunroof, a 7.0-inch Smartplay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech, etc. The safety equipment of this sub-compact SUV includes ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, hill hold assist, electronic stability program, etc.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG: Dimensions

Specifications Brezza S-CNG Length 3995 mm Width 1790 mm Height 1685 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm Ground clearance N.A. Boot space N.A. CNG tank capacity 55 litres

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG: Price and rivals

Brezza CNG variant Price (ex-showroom) LXi S-CNG MT Rs 9.14 lakh VXi S-CNG MT Rs 10.49 lakh ZXi S-CNG MT Rs 11.89 lakh ZXi S-CNG MT dual-tone Rs 12.05 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Brezza S-CNG in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi dual-tone. The prices start at Rs 9.14 lakh and they go up to Rs 12.05 lakh. In comparison, the petrol-only variants of the Brezza are priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The Brezza S-CNG doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market.

