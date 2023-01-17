2023 Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: All you need to know

The new 2023 Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same will commence on January 26 and the deliveries will begin in March this year.

Mahindra has finally revealed the prices of its first-ever electric SUV, XUV400, for the Indian market. The all-new 2023 Mahindra XUV400 has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same will commence on January 26 and the deliveries will begin in March this year.

Mahindra XUV400: Variant-wise prices

Variant Charger Option Price (ex-showroom) XUV400 EC 3.3 kW Rs 15.99 lakh XUV400 EC 7.2 kW Rs 16.49 lakh XUV400 EL 7.2 kW Rs 18.99 lakh

The new Mahindra XUV400 is offered in three variants. Its prices start at Rs 15.99 lakh and go up to Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that these are introductory prices and will remain valid for the first 5,000 bookings only. The XUV400 will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona electric SUV.

Mahindra XUV400: Design and colours

The XUV400 is based on Mahindra’s XUV300 sub-compact SUV and shares design elements. However, it’s longer in size and features some distinctive visual elements such as new bumpers, a closed grille, Mahindra’s twin peaks logo, new alloy wheels and an updated rear end. It is offered in five colours. They are Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue.

Mahindra XUV400: Battery and range

The EL variant of the Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 456 km on a single charge. Its base-spec EC variants sport a 34.5 kWh battery pack and offer a range of 375 km per charge. The XUV400 gets a single electric motor that develops 148 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 150 kmph.

Mahindra XUV400: Dimensions

Specifications XUV400 Length 4200 mm Width 1821 mm Height 1634 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Boot Space 378 litres

Mahindra XUV400: Features and safety

In terms of features, the top-spec variant of the Mahindra XUV400 gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and BlueSense app connectivity with over 60 connected features. It will also receive OTA updates. The XUV400’s safety equipment includes up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, Isofix child seat mounts, etc.

