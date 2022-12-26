2023 Mahindra Thar 4X2 with new diesel engine spied: Launch soon

The upcoming 2023 Mahindra Thar 4X2 with a new diesel engine has been spotted undisguised at dealerships. Upon launch, this will be the most affordable variant of the Thar SUV.

Mahindra Thar is a very popular sport utility vehicle in the Indian market. To make the Thar more accessible to the masses, the company is now expanding its line-up with the introduction of new variants of the SUV. The upcoming 2023 Mahindra Thar 4X2 with a new diesel engine has been spotted undisguised at dealerships hinting at an imminent launch.

2023 Mahindra Thar 4X2: What to expect?

The entry-level variants of the 2023 Mahindra Thar will get a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that will develop 113 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a 6-speed AT and get a 4X2 drivetrain. Mahindra will also offer the existing 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor with both transmission options and 4X2 option in entry-level trims.

Mahindra Thar: Price and rivals

The Mahindra Thar is currently offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel mill with 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Both the powertrains get 4X4 as standard. As of now, the Thar retails from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming 2023 Mahindra Thar 4X2 is expected to be priced around the Rs 10 lakh mark, ex-showroom.

Upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV

Apart from the new entry-level variants of the Thar 3-door, this Mumbai-based home-grown automaker is also working on the extended 5-door version of this SUV. The 5-door Mahindra Thar is expected to be unveiled on January 26 next year. It will be introduced to directly take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door that will make its debut at the Auto Expo 2023.

