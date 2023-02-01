scorecardresearch

2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices hiked: New vs old price list

The prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic have been hiked by Rs 65,000 and it’s now priced from Rs 12.64 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices hiked: New vs old price list
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is sold alongside the all-new Scorpio-N

Mahindra launched the Scorpio Classic in August last year. It is essentially the facelifted version of the old-generation Scorpio and is sold alongside the all-new Scorpio-N. The company has now hiked the price of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic by Rs 65,000 and it will retail from Rs 12.64 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here. 

scorpio classic features

2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: New vs old price list

Scorpio Classic variantOld PriceNew PriceDifference
SRs 11.99 lakhRs 12.64 lakhRs 65,000
S11Rs 15.49 lakhRs 16.14 lakhRs 65,000

Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in two variants, S and S11, with prices now ranging from Rs 12.64 lakh to Rs 16.14 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that post the price hike, the Scorpio Classic’s base variant costs just Rs 10,000 less than the Scorpio-N which retails from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh, ex-showroom.  

Also Read: Exclusive: LML Star e-scooter launch in September 2023; Specifications revealed

Also Read
Mahindra Scorpio Classic

2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the second-gen version of the company’s tried and tested 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. This motor churns out 130 bhp and a whopping 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets RWD set-up only.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Mahindra Scorpio Classic walkaround from an owner’s perspective:

2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Features and rivals 

In terms of features, the Scorpio Classic gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring capabilities, automatic temperature control, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a rear parking camera, etc. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, etc. 

Also Read: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty car collection: Lamborghini Huracan to Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 12:40 IST