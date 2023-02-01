2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices hiked: New vs old price list

Mahindra launched the Scorpio Classic in August last year. It is essentially the facelifted version of the old-generation Scorpio and is sold alongside the all-new Scorpio-N. The company has now hiked the price of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic by Rs 65,000 and it will retail from Rs 12.64 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: New vs old price list
|Scorpio Classic variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|S
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|Rs 12.64 lakh
|Rs 65,000
|S11
|Rs 15.49 lakh
|Rs 16.14 lakh
|Rs 65,000
Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in two variants, S and S11, with prices now ranging from Rs 12.64 lakh to Rs 16.14 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that post the price hike, the Scorpio Classic’s base variant costs just Rs 10,000 less than the Scorpio-N which retails from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh, ex-showroom.
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Engine and gearbox
Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the second-gen version of the company’s tried and tested 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. This motor churns out 130 bhp and a whopping 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets RWD set-up only.
Watch Video | Mahindra Scorpio Classic walkaround from an owner’s perspective:
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Features and rivals
In terms of features, the Scorpio Classic gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring capabilities, automatic temperature control, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a rear parking camera, etc. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, etc.
