2023 Lexus RZ 450e is here: Lexus’ first global BEV

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e breaks cover as the brand’s first-ever global battery electric vehicle with a claimed range of 362 kilometers.

Under the ‘Lexus Electrified’ vision, the Japanese brand has unveiled the new 2023 RZ BEV. It is the first all-electric model from the brand and marks a strong push of the brand towards its electrification targets as Lexus aims to go fully electric by 2030.

Based on the e-TNGA platform, the 2023 Lexus RX achieves an optimal weight distribution via an intelligent placement of motors and battery. Furthermore, the DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system and steer by wire mechanism make the Lexus RX a dynamic performer, claims Lexus.

“We believe that Lexus, an established luxury automaker, should continue pursuing the creation of exciting cars while respecting nature and the global environment to achieve a carbon-neutral society,” said Takashi Watanabe, chief engineer, ‘Lexus Electrified,’ Lexus International.

He added, “The RZ has been developed with the aim of creating a uniquely Lexus BEV that feels secure to ride in, is pleasing to the touch, and is exhilarating to drive. DIRECT4, the core technology of ‘Lexus Electrified,’ is all-wheel drive system that achieves quick and linear response according to driver input. We will continue to take on the challenge of providing customers with new experiences and a uniquely Lexus BEV driving experience.”

The all-new RZ uses a familiar design language. Thus, it cannot be mistaken for anything other than a Lexus. The design concept is called “Seamless E-Motion,” and it showcases the seamless acceleration curve of the BEV. The distinction between the ICE models and the company’s first-ever BEV comes in the form of a BEV Spindle Body, which replaces the Lexus’ identifiable spindle grille.

The 2023 Lexus RZ is loaded with advanced safety tech, like Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Emergency Driving Stop System. This tech comes as standard. Talking of performance, the front motor puts out 150 kW, whereas the rear motor puts out 80 kW. The battery capacity stands at 71.4 kWh, while it has a claimed range of 362 km.

