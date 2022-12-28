2023 Lexus LX 500d: All you need to know

The Japanese carmaker will also participate in the Auto Expo 2023 for the first time, where it will exhibit its upcoming RX SUV, LC coupe and the LX 500d. Here is all the information that you need to know about the Lexus LX 500d.

Lexus has recently launched the LX 500d in India at a starting price of Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the luxury SUV are expected to begin from the first quarter of 2023. The Japanese carmaker will also participate in the Auto Expo 2023 for the first time, where it will exhibit its upcoming RX SUV, LC coupe and the LX 500d. Here is all the information that you need to know about the Lexus LX 500d.

Lexus LX 500d: Design language

The front of the luxury SUV flaunts the sharper LED headlights with integrated DRLs and a large Lexus signature grille. The side profile of the 2023 Lexus LX remains largely the same, featuring squared wheel arches, while the SUV will run on massive 22-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

There is a flat tailgate design and a large window on the rear of the LX 500d, along with sleeker LED taillights with a connecting bar.

Lexus LX 500d: Interior and features

The carmaker is offering 4 interior colour options which includes black, red, tan and a combo of white and brown. In spite of the LX 500d being a large SUV, it only comes with a five-seat configuration in India.

The luxurious cabin of the LX 500d comes equipped with a twin-screen set-up, with the upper 12.3-inch unit functioning as the infotainment system and the lower 7.0-inch showing off-road data as well as climate control functions. It also has an 8-inch multi-information display in the instrument cluster. The rear seat passengers will also have access to two 11.6-inch touchscreens with wireless remote controls.

Lexus LX 500d: Powertrain

The LX 500d gets power from the 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine which is also equipped in the latest Land Cruiser. It churns out 304bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque and mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The luxury SUV features multiple drive modes- Normal, Eco, Comfort, Sport S, Sport S+ as well as custom mode. Furthermore the all-wheel drive system comes as standard along with multi-terrain mode for off-roading.