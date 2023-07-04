2023 Kia Seltos: What’s new — Design, Engine, ADAS, Features

The Kia Seltos facelift is available in three trims and gets a host of new features including ADAS and a new engine.

Ever since its debut in 2018, the Seltos has been a runaway success for Kia in India. This is the major upgrade for the Kia SUV and the bookings will begin on July 14. One has to wait for the prices of the 2023 Seltos as Kia is expected to launch it in August.

2023 Kia Seltos: Design

Kia has buffed up the Seltos as it looks more butch thanks to its new muscular front and rear fenders. It gets an all-black front fascia with sleek LED headlights with DLRs extending into the grille. Apart from this, Kia has upsized the alloy wheels to 18 inches. Moving to the rear, it gets connected LED rear lamps with new and prominent faux skid plats and twin exhausts. The updated Seltos introduced a new Pewter Olive colour.

2023 Kia Seltos: Cabin and Features

The Seltos now comes with a twin 10.25-inch display that doubles up as the infotainment system and the driver’s instrument cluster. The centre console has been tweaked as the air condition vents are sleeker in shape. The cabin has also been spruced up. Hence, X Line is available in green interiors while the GT Line comes in a dual black and white colour combination. The new Seltos gets additional goodies like a dual-panel panoramic sunroof, Bose 8-speaker music system, an 8-inch head-up display etc.

2023 Kia Seltos: Level 2 ADAS

The most important update that the 2023 Seltos offers is the ADAS suite. Thanks to this smart and safe feature, the Seltos is equipped with 17 Level autonomous features for better safety. The features include Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning and much more. It will also get six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

2023 Kia Seltos: Engine Options

As reported earlier, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol replaces the 1.4-litre one and has an output of 158bhp and 253Nm. It will be available with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Seltos also retains the 114bhp 1.5-litre diesel and 113bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines. Both the powertrains come with 6-speed iMT but when it comes to automatic transmissions, the diesel comes with a 6-speed torque converter while the NA engine gets a CVT.